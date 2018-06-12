Trump Jokes with Summit Photographers: Make us Look ‘handsome and thin’

President Trump joked with photographers at the Singapore summit on Tuesday, telling them to take pictures that made him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un look “handsome and thin.”

According to pool reports, Trump made the comments to photographers and cameramen from the Singapore government’s television channel, ”Host TV.”

“Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect,” he said.

Trump and Kim were marking an historic moment as the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader.

