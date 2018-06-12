Trump Jokes with Summit Photographers: Make us Look ‘handsome and thin’

Image Credits: Kevin Lim/The Strait Times/Handout/Getty Images.

President Trump joked with photographers at the Singapore summit on Tuesday, telling them to take pictures that made him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un look “handsome and thin.”

According to pool reports, Trump made the comments to photographers and cameramen from the Singapore government’s television channel, ”Host TV.”

“Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect,” he said.

Trump and Kim were marking an historic moment as the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader.

'Obama Didn't Even Give Me the Time of Day': Dennis Rodman Breaks Down Crying in CNN Victory Lap

Astonishing Bravery: Robert De Niro Says 'F*** Trump' At Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

Laura Ingraham Responds to De Niro's Anti-Trump Outburst at Tony Awards: A 'Gift' to Trump

Trump on Winning Teams: 'If they don't want to be here, I don't want them'

US Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

