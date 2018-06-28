Trump Jr. Blames Dems' Rhetoric For Assassination Threats

Donald Trump Jr. has called out Democrats for their hateful rhetoric being to blame for assassination threats leveled against his family.

“This is what happens when people like Congresswoman Waters and Senator Booker incite and encourage hate. Others will think it’s ok and take it even farther,” tweeted Don Jr.

“This is the tolerant left. Make no mistake of that, this is how they feel,” he added.

The remark was a response to another tweet sent by a woman who commented, “I am fucking sick of trump and his minions. Can someone just assassinate him already?!?!?!” The tweet was accompanied by an image of an individual pointing a gun.

Unbelievably, while other people have been suspended by Twitter for posting accurate crime statistics or edgy banter, the woman’s tweet was up for over a week with no consequences whatsoever until Don Jr. drew attention to it.

In addition, actor Peter Fonda, who last week endorsed rape, pedophilia and hacking government databases, was not punished by Twitter and his account is still active.

The Trump family is bombarded every day with assassination threats on social media, but with top Democrats and the media legitimizing hateful conduct, many fear that the risk of actual physical harm being inflicted has never been greater.

Following Maxine Waters’ call for leftists to harass Trump administration officials at every available opportunity, John F. Banzhaf III, professor of public interest law at George Washington University Law School, said that prominent individuals “might want to consider applying for a license to carry a concealed weapon” in D.C.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.