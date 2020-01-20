Trump Jr.: ‘Democrats and Media Hate Trump Much More Than They Love America’

During an interview with Fox News Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed Democrats and the media when discussing the ongoing impeachment saga, declaring that they “hate Trump more than they love America”.

President Trump’s son told Sunday Morning Futures “They will double down. Any opportunity to hurt Trump, and that is the reality.”

“You can’t dispute the numbers. You can’t dispute all-time low unemployment for every group in this country, every demographic.” Trump Jr. continued.

He further charged that Democrats do not want to play fair when it comes to witnesses during the impeachment show trial.



“Hearing from everyone is totally fair, that’s not what we’ve seen so far while Democrats have controlled the process, it has not been fair in any way, shape or form.” Trump said.

Trump Jr. also slammed moderate Republicans for being willing to allow Democrats to call witnesses, but moving to block the president from doing the same.

“The, let’s call it weaker Republicans… if some of those guys don’t want to hear from the witnesses we’d want to hear from but will hear from the others, I want to know about it, because they don’t deserve to be in office.” he stated.

“I sort of like the Rand Paul model, make them vote on it.” Trump added, referring to the Kentucky Senator’s support for a vote to determine whether the President’s team will have the ability to call witnesses following opening arguments.

The move would pave the way for calling to the stand Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and the so called ‘anonymous whistle-blower’.

The Senate will formally commence its trial procedures in votes this week.

