Trump Jr. Didn't 'Dox' Himself, He Has Nothing To Hide

Image Credits: Photo by David Becker/Getty Images.

The Washington Examiner ran the headline “Why did Donald Trump Jr. dox himself?” after the president’s son released a chain of emails Tuesday, providing details about his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

One of the emails specifically stated Veselnitskaya was a “Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow.”

However, in an interview with NBC she said, “I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that,” and denied any connection with the Kremlin.

But Veselnitskaya, speaking to NBC News prior to Trump Jr. releasing the emails, flatly denied any connection to the Russian government. Kremlin officials said on Monday that they were unfamiliar with the lawyer.

The NYT reporter who ‘broke’ the story, Jared Sexton, is very upset Trump Jr. ruined all his hard work by releasing the information to the public.

Former White House Press Secretary and current Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explains how the meeting was simply a case of bad judgement, not a criminal issue.


