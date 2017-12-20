Trump Jr.: People at 'highest levels’ who won't 'let America be America'

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Trump, on Tuesday reportedly argued that the Russia investigation shows there are individuals “at the highest levels of government that don’t want to let America be America.”

In comments reported by CNN, Trump Jr. slammed what he perceives as a bias within the FBI and the special counsel, which is conducting a probe into Russia’s election meddling and any potential ties between Trump campaign staff members and Moscow.

The president’s son, citing anti-Trump text messages sent by an FBI agent formerly working on the Russia probe, said “there’d be revolution in the streets” if this happened to former President Obama.

“My father talked about a rigged system throughout the campaign, and people were like, ‘Oh, what are you talking about?’ But it is. And you’re seeing it,” Trump Jr. told the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, according to the news network.

