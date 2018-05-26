Trump Jr. Slams Zuckerberg Over Instagram Bias

Image Credits: Wiki.

Donald Trump Jr. is furious with Instagram because he says the social media platform issued a warning to users searching his name.

After noticing a massive loss of followers in the past few weeks, President Trump’s oldest son claimed to have discovered a warning message issued to Instagram users and expressed his outrage in a post to the platform Friday night.

“REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane,” he wrote. “I get that my 3-year-old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account ‘could cause harm and even lead to death’ we have serious problems.”

