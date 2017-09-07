Trump Jr. to Testify Privately to Senate Committee on Thursday

President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will testify privately to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as it investigates allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump Jr. had been invited to testify in public in a hearing in July, but reached an agreement to speak privately with committee staff.

“We look forward to a professional and productive meeting and appreciate the opportunity to assist the committee,” Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for Trump Jr., said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia has loomed large over the first seven months of the Trump presidency. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia worked to tilt last year’s presidential election in favor of Trump, the Republican candidate.

