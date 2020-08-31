Trump: Kenosha Would Face ‘Great Death and Injury’ if National Guard Troops Weren’t Sent There

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to send the National Guard forces to Kenosha to quell violent riots which have been taking place there over the past few days.

On Sunday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers expressed concern about Trump’s planned Tuesday visit to Kenosha amid an ongoing wave of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests. Evers called on the president to “reconsider” his plans.

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers wrote in a letter to the White House.

Previously, White House spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed that President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on 1 September to “meet with local law enforcement and survey damage” from the ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city, which were sparked by the recent police shooting of an African-American man.

The 29-year-old, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back, which led to him being paralysed from the waist down. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying. The incident triggered local demonstrations which quickly led to violent rioting.


Alex Jones breaks down how leftists are ramping up support for violent acts in the streets of America ahead of the divisive 2020 presidential election.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

US Homeland Security Secretary Says ‘All Options on the Table’ for Dealing With Unrest in Portland

US Homeland Security Secretary Says ‘All Options on the Table’ for Dealing With Unrest in Portland

Government
Comments
Forced COVID-19 Testing At Highway Checkpoints Announced By Dems

Forced COVID-19 Testing At Highway Checkpoints Announced By Dems

Government
Comments

Are Austin Officials Playing Questionable Number Games to Keep the City Shut Down?

Government
comments

Watch: Illegals, Drug Smugglers Storm SoCal Beach

Government
comments

Silent Majority: Over 10% Of Trump Voters Won’t Admit Preferences To Pollsters

Government
comments

Comments