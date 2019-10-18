Trump Knows The Spirit of Texas is Key to Defeating the Globalists

During Donald Trump’s Dallas, Texas rally on Thursday night, the president invoked the spirit of Texas in an epic tribute to the American patriots who sacrificed their lives to build one of the most prolific states in the union.

POTUS praised the God-loving farmers, ranchers, oil workers and others who built their own homes and risked everything to start a new life.

President Trump promised the founders of Texas will not have their legacies erased by liberals who want to destroy America’s proud heritage.

Read the full transcript below: