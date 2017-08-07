Trump Launches 'Real News' Broadcast; Fake Media Goes Nuts

President Trump posted a video to social media Sunday of a ‘real news’ broadcast highlighting positive stories concerning the administration, and it has triggered detractors, especially those working for what The President refers to as the ‘fake’ media.

The video featured Kayleigh McEnany, a former CNN commentator, who was regularly on placed on panels as the token lone pro-Trump voice. McEnany reportedly recently asked out of her contract at the network.

Join @kayleighmcenany​ as she provides you the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York! #MAGA #TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/CTi7l6j5Ub — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2017

“President Trump has clearly steered the economy back in the right direction” McEnany notes during the presentation, crediting him with creating more than 1 million new jobs since taking office.

Trump fired off several tweets slamming ‘fake news’ to accompany the ‘real news’ video:

The Fake News refuses to report the success of the first 6 months: S.C., surging economy & jobs,border & military security,ISIS & MS-13 etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

CNN called the video ‘political campaign propaganda’:

A slew of verified liberals followed suit, including former Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul:

Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries https://t.co/dqsLEfuLj8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 6, 2017

Trump propaganda newscast: "President Trump has created more than one million jobs". President Trump. Not business owners. Trump personally. https://t.co/fZFjUfK4BI — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) August 6, 2017

(THREAD) Trump's "Real News" show—Trump TV—is state-sponsored propaganda like what Kim uses in North Korea. It's vile. RETWEET if you agree. pic.twitter.com/vpD9l41lhy — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2017

Instead of exporting democracy, Trump imported state tv. Great ratings among Trumpists, who value "real news" replicating regime successes. https://t.co/WM0Y5kVuJk — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) August 7, 2017

A reminder from 11/3: "Trump TV" was laughed off as a fallback for when he lost. It wasn't. It's State TV propaganda pic.twitter.com/AWuaI2yJfZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 6, 2017

Same liberals who love taxpayer funded state-run propaganda NPR & MSM that colluded w/ Hillary are calling Trump TV "state-run propaganda."😂 — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) August 7, 2017

MSNBC’s Morning Joe hosts were triggered into devoting multiple segments to analyzing the video, labeling it ‘typical political spin’:

“My take is that he’s given up,” said former Bush comms director Nicolle Wallace.

“He spent the entire duration of the campaign engaging you and Mika [Brzezinski], engaging all the media … He’s given up. He understands that the free media is going to ask difficult questions.” she added.

“They’re going to press until they get to the truth, and he’s thrown up his hands, and I think he sees that his comportment in office doesn’t withstand the sorts of media that he relied on during the campaign.” Wallace continued.

“To me, this is just another string in all these … defeats for him. He’s given up on the free media, and now he’s making his own media,” she concluded.

“You really have to want to be fooled if you watch this for news.” said commentator Noah Rothman.

“It’s the message from the White House and it’s pretty well branded as that. It’s not quite Between Two Ferns. They’re creating something from scratch trying to get to their audience specifically, not to reach a new audience.” he added.

Here’s some more butthurt over the ‘real news’ video from Twitter:

She's reporting from Trump Tower, his name is advertised behind her & she states it's "real news." This is 100% propaganda of his making. https://t.co/eyyVs9pxRM — Amber J. (@AJ_Ski_Bum) August 6, 2017

Donald Trump's "Real News" seems kinda familiar. pic.twitter.com/TAMDYHGtXq — Zac Richey (@the_zacsta) August 2, 2017

"Trump TV" MAKE NO MISTAKE "TRUMP TV ~ REAL NEWS" IS 100% NAZI DESIGNED PROPAGANDA ~ pic.twitter.com/Wg4xBvol8w — NOT MY BUFFOON~NEVER (@last_buffoon) August 6, 2017