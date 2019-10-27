Trump launches Twitter attack on Pelosi over impeachment bid

President Donald Trump attacked Nancy Pelosi Saturday on Twitter, saying the House Speaker was more concerned with impeachment than the problems facing her own California district.

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is Impeachment,” he said.

“We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away,” he added. “Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!”

Trump’s remarks about Pelosi were part of a flurry of Saturday morning tweets on multiple subjects launched during the three-hour weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends.”

