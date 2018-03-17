Trump lawyer claims up to $20m in damages

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants a lawsuit brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels moved to federal court, and claims the woman could owe $20 million in damages for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Friday court filing seeks to move Daniels’ case from a state-level court to federal court in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid.

The filing accuses Clifford of violating the agreement more than 20 times.

Read more


Related Articles

Disgraced Media Already Hit with Massive Layoffs in 2018

Disgraced Media Already Hit with Massive Layoffs in 2018

U.S. News
Comments
Arkansas students punished with paddles for walking out: reports

Arkansas students punished with paddles for walking out: reports

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Alien Acquitted of Murdering Kate Steinle Sues Feds for ‘Vindictive Prosecution’

U.S. News
Comments

BREAKING: Male Democratic Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Trump Official

U.S. News
Comments

Instagram Removes Photo of MAGA Hat For Violating ‘Community Guidelines’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments