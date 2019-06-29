Trump Lawyer: Top Mueller Prosecutor Will 'Damage' Trump In Testimony

Testimony from one of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors, not the ex-special counsel himself, is when the real “damage” to President Trump will be done, according to attorney Joe diGenova.

Mueller agreed to public testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees on July 17 in response to a pair of subpoenas from Chairmen Adam Schiff of California and Jerry Nadler of New York. As part of the deal, Schiff told CNN that there will also be an “executive session” with Mueller and members of his staff.

DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, dubbed Mueller a “cadaver,” predicting his testimony “is going to be basically worthless” during an interview Thursday on Fox Business. Instead, he said watch out for what Andrew Weissmann could tell lawmakers in a closed setting.

“Well, Jerry Nadler, the mumbler, is going to be questioning Bob Mueller, the cadaver. If you’ve watched Mueller, he barely functions. His testimony is going to be basically worthless. He may want to answer some of the questions and he may even try to go beyond the four corners,” diGenova said on Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Read more