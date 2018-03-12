Trump Lawyers Hustle To Stop Stormy’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” will air an interview with Stephanie Clifford, who appears in pornographic films under the name “Stormy Daniels,” on March 18, prompting President Donald Trump’s lawyers to consider legal action against the network.

Though Clifford is bound to silence by a preliminary restraining order, any preemptive action against the network is likely to fail.

An unnamed source with knowledge of the Trump legal team’s plans told BuzzFeed News that they hope to stop the interview’s publication, and will seek an injunction barring the broadcast.

“We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing,” the source said.

Anderson Cooper, who is a correspondent for the program in addition to his duties at CNN, conducted the interview.

Read more


Related Articles

Reject Mayor Sadiq Khan's call for restricting free speech

Reject Mayor Sadiq Khan’s call for restricting free speech

Hot News
Comments
This Is The Most Epic Time In History, And Infowars Fights For You

This Is The Most Epic Time In History, And Infowars Fights For You

Hot News
Comments

UMN hosting prof to lecture on ‘the violence of whiteness’

Hot News
Comments

Record-Breaking Crowd of 100,000 Pro-Life People Rally in Ireland Against Legalizing Abortion

Hot News
Comments

Eminem Attacks Gun Owners, NRA During iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance (Video)

Hot News
Comments

Comments