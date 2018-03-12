Trump Lawyers Hustle To Stop Stormy’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview

CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” will air an interview with Stephanie Clifford, who appears in pornographic films under the name “Stormy Daniels,” on March 18, prompting President Donald Trump’s lawyers to consider legal action against the network.

Though Clifford is bound to silence by a preliminary restraining order, any preemptive action against the network is likely to fail.

An unnamed source with knowledge of the Trump legal team’s plans told BuzzFeed News that they hope to stop the interview’s publication, and will seek an injunction barring the broadcast.

“We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing,” the source said.

Anderson Cooper, who is a correspondent for the program in addition to his duties at CNN, conducted the interview.

