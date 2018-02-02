Trump: Leadership of FBI & Justice Dept politicized investigative process in favor of Democrats

Donald Trump has lashed out at the leadership and investigators at the FBI and the Justice Department, saying that they politicized “the sacred investigative process” in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.

The US president attacked both authorities on Twitter by saying that their political bias is “something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago.”

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

Trump’s accusations come just as the White House is expected released a secret memo alleging FBI bias against the US president. On Monday night, the House Intelligence Committee approved the public release of the memo.

“You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.” Tom Fitton, JW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

The FBI has objected to the memo’s release, expressing “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” The bureau said it had been given only a “limited opportunity” to review the memo before the committee voted to release it.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who commissioned the memo, described objections from the FBI and the Department of Justice to the paper’s release as “spurious.”

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies,” Nunes said earlier this week.