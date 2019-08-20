Trump Leads ALL Democratic Candidates In 2020 Poll

A Zogby poll released this week indicates that President Trump has a narrow lead over all major Democratic candidates for the 2020 election.

Voters narrowly favored Trump when they were asked “If the 2020 presidential election were held today and the candidates were Republican Donald Trump and Democrat **** whom would you vote for?”

The question was repeated to include Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).

The results were as follows:

2020 National GE:

Trump 46% (+1)

Biden 45%

.

Trump 45% (+1)

Sanders 44%

.

Trump 44% (+2)

Harris 42%

.

Trump 45% (+2)

Warren 43%

.

Trump 45% (+3)

Buttigieg 42% Zogby Analytics/@247WallSt 8/9-12 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 19, 2019

Trump polled higher than all of them.

Specifically, with regards to Biden, Trump leads significantly with independents (Trump leads 44% to 36%), small-city voters (Trump leads 47% to 43%), suburban voters (Trump leads 45% to 44%) and both candidates are tied with large-city voters (Biden leads 46% to 45%).

“The president has made in-roads with independents, suburban voters, urban men, and, urban parents, while increasing the level of support among his base — men, consumer blocs, older voters, and union voters.” Zogby notes.

The report also found that almost 50% feel that they have to hide their support of Trump.

“Nearly half of all likely voters are “silent” Trump supporters. Half disagree (strongly and somewhat disagree combined) that they have to hide their support of the president on certain issues. This number has increased 9 percent since we last polled this topic.” the report states..

“Most groups who support the president agreed with the idea of privately supporting the president, but surprising, majorities of millennials, voters living in large cities, and Hispanics also felt compelled to hide their support for President Trump.” the report explains.

The President commented on his poll numbers yesterday, noting that they would be even better if he was given fair media coverage: