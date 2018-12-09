Trump: 'Leakin' James Comey Told 245 Lies During Friday's Congressional Testimony

Republican lawmakers weren’t the only ones who were frustrated by former FBI Director James Comey’s repeated refusals to answer questions or provide further details – or his assertions that he simply couldn’t recall – during his closed-door testimony before members of the House on Friday.

Following the release of the full transcript from Comey’s testimony last night, President Trump lashed out against the former FBI director whom Trump summarily fired a few months in to his administration, accusing Comey of lying when he said he couldn’t remember certain details or otherwise refused to answer questions (something Comey did, on the advice of a DOJ attorney, 245 times during the course of his marathon testimony). Furthermore, Trump said Comey lied when he said he didn’t know Christopher Steele (the former UK intelligence agent who assembled the infamous Steele dossier) and that he didn’t know who had signed off on investigations into four unnamed Trump campaign officials.

Comey was “so untruthful”, Trump said, that he might have “set a record” for the number of times a witness lied to Congress during official testimony. Hist testimony is the latest sign that the Russia probe is a “rigged fraud” launched by “dishonest people” who would “do anything so that I would not become president.”

“They are now exposed!,” Trump said.

On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) – didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful! This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

Last night, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted out a more detailed breakdown of Comey’s deceitfulness.

James Comey: “I don’t recall”—8 times

“I don’t remember”—71 times

“I don’t know”—166 times AND he said he didn’t know that

Christopher Steele was passing information to Bruce Ohr, who was giving it to the FBI. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 8, 2018

Comey is set to return for another closed-door session later this month.