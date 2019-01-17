Trump: Left Has Become "Totally Unhinged"

As they government enters a 26th day of a partial shutdown, President Trump has declared that the left has become “totally unhinged” and no longer cares about what the right course of action for the country is.

Trump fired out the tweet early Thursday:

The Left has become totally unhinged. They no longer care what is Right for our Countrty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2019

Trump may have been responding to the fact that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer both independently told the media that Trump’s State of the Union speech at the end of the month should be delayed or canceled if the shutdown carries on.

“If it continues to be closed on the 29th, I think it’s a good idea to delay it until the government is open,” Schumer told reporters.

Pelosi said that under Constitutional law, Trump should submit the address to the Congress in written form.

Addressing the root cause of the shutdown on Wednesday, Trump pointed the finger at ‘radical Democrats’:

It is becoming more and more obvious that the Radical Democrats are a Party of open borders and crime. They want nothing to do with the major Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border. #2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2019

His comments came on the same day as the President signed a bill to compensate federal employees who are still working without pay.

“[T]he President signed… the ‘Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019,’ which requires the compensation of government employees for wages lost, work performed, or leave used during a lapse in appropriations that begins on or after December 22, 2018,” a White House statement read.

In a further tweet, Trump noted that walls have been placed to secure borders all over the world, and that they have been successful.

There are now 77 major or significant Walls built around the world, with 45 countries planning or building Walls. Over 800 miles of Walls have been built in Europe since only 2015. They have all been recognized as close to 100% successful. Stop the crime at our Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2019



It’s clear America is now in the middle of an ongoing coup against president Trump. Roger Stone explains how, like Paul Revere, Infowars must hold up the light of truth as Big Tech depends on censorship to hide their lies.