TRUMP: 'Let Obamacare Fail'

Image Credits: White House.

Donald Trump pledged Tuesday morning that the nation will eventually have a working substitute for the teetering Obamacare system, hours after a prohibitive number of Republican senators withdrew from a plan to replace it.

‘We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,’ the president tweeted. ‘Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!’

Trump has said during both his campaign and his presidency that the national medical insurance scheme left in place by the Obama-era Affordable Care Act will eventually topple on its own as costs spiral and insurers pull out of marketplaces.

‘As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!’ Trump tweeted.

