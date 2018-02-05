Trump: ‘Little Adam Schiff’ is one of the ‘biggest liars and leakers in Washington’

President Trump on Monday bashed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), calling him “one of the biggest liars” in Washington and accusing him of leaking confidential information.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” Trump tweeted, referring to the former FBI director, a Virginia senator, a former CIA chief and former national intelligence chief.

Trump also accused Schiff of leaving committee hearings to “illegally leak confidential information,” something the White House has previously suggested Schiff does.

Schiff, who is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has denied such accusations.

