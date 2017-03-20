Trump LIVE in Louisville 7pm CT: Infowars.com/show - Share This Link

Join Infowars TONIGHT starting at 7pm central as we cover President Trump’s rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Trump is expected to reveal how he wants to repeal Obamacare.

“I am excited because it shows Louisville is on the political map and actually shows that Kentucky as a state is important to the Trump administration and to national politics,” said resident Trey Kennedy. “I mean it’s the President of the United States … whether you agree with him or disagree with him it is definitely something to come out and see.”