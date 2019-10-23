Trump Live: President Announces 'Lasting Cease-Fire' In Syria

President Trump is expected to announce from the White House a “lasting cease-fire” in Syria between Turkey, the Kurds, and Syrian forces. The neocons and the Democrats are sure to take this news poorly!

Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Alex Jones breaks down the gravity of ABC’s latest fake news hoax and the President addresses the scandal as well.