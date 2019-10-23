Trump Live: President Announces 'Lasting Cease-Fire' In Syria

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump is expected to announce from the White House a “lasting cease-fire” in Syria between Turkey, the Kurds, and Syrian forces. The neocons and the Democrats are sure to take this news poorly!

Alex Jones breaks down the gravity of ABC’s latest fake news hoax and the President addresses the scandal as well.

Watch Live

