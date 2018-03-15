Trump: "Looks Like Russians Were Behind Poisoning"

Speaking in the Oval Office following a photo-op with the visiting Irish PM, US President Donald Trump has said it appears that Russia was behind the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal.

A member of the press corps asked the president if he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the attack, prompting Trump to respond that “it looks like it.”

“I’ve spoken with the [British] prime minister and we are in deep discussions. It’s a very sad situation,” he continues:

“It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it. Something that should never, ever happen and we’re taking it very seriously as, I think, are many others.”

Somehow, we are sure, the Left will find a way to explain why a “puppet of Putin” would unload more sanctions, issue a joint statement decrying Russia’s actions, and now publicly state that it looks like Russia did it.

Of course, that’s not all. As Benjamin Weingarten (@BHWeingarten) notes, the Trump administration has:

  • Armed Ukrainians
  • Sold missile defense to Poland
  • Upped EU military sales
  • Crushed Russian mercenaries
  • Threatened #Russia-backed #IranDeal
  • Oriented nuke/missile defense towards Russia

Does Schiff think these are all “false flags?”


