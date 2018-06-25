Trump looks to make more history, this time with Putin

Fresh off a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that saw history-making images plastered on screens around the globe, President Trump is zeroing on another headline-making summit — one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

National security advisor John Bolton is heading to Moscow next week to discuss a potential meeting between the two leaders.

A summit could provide the opportunity to push Putin on his misdeeds: the invasion of Ukraine, support for the Syrian regime, the poisoning of an ex-spy in England and interference in U.S. and other Western elections.

Read more