Trump: Loretta Lynch Gave Clinton ‘Free Pass’

President Trump on Tuesday accused former Attorney General Loretta Lynch of making making law enforcement decisions specifically to help 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!” Trump tweeted.

Fired FBI Director James Comey testified last week that he felt “queasy” after Lynch asked him to characterize his probe into Clinton’s private email server as a “matter,” rather than an investigation, language that matched Clinton’s campaign.

