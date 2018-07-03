Trump lowers flags for victims of Capital Gazette shooting

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump ordered American flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of a deadly shooting last week at an Annapolis, Md., newspaper.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN that the president made the decision to lower the flags after he received a request to do so from Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The order comes after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newsroom last week, killing five people and leaving several others injured. The suspected shooter was arrested and has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

