Trump lowers flags for victims of Capital Gazette shooting

President Trump ordered American flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of a deadly shooting last week at an Annapolis, Md., newspaper.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN that the president made the decision to lower the flags after he received a request to do so from Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells CNN that president Trump will lower flags for the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting: "Last night, as soon as the President heard about the request from the Mayor he ordered the flags to be lowered." The proclamation will be coming shortly. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 3, 2018

The order comes after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newsroom last week, killing five people and leaving several others injured. The suspected shooter was arrested and has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

