Trump: ‘Madman Kim Jong-un will be tested like never before’

In yet another escalation in the war of words between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the POTUS has once again taken to Twitter to call out the ‘Rogue state.’

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump appears to be upping the ante following the North Korean leader’s comments describing the US president as a “mentally deranged dotard.”

The move follows a sharp uptick in the schoolyard name calling between the two world leaders following the pronouncement of increased sanctions against the North Korean leadership.

The new sanctions include an Executive Order which targets foreign banks that do business with North Korea.

Pyongyang responded to the new raft of sanctions on Thursday by threatening to drop “the most powerful detonation” of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Trump’s brash brand of ‘social media diplomacy’ has earned him top spot in the ‘most referenced world leaders’ on Twitter.

He has continued his abrasive rhetoric from the 2016 presidential campaign trail in his time in the White House, regularly insulting political opponents, past and present, as well as other world leaders.


