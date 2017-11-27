Trump: Mainstream Media Should Compete for Fake News Trophy

President Trump ramped up his attacks on the fake news press Monday, proposing a contest for the most dishonest news outlet.

“We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!” the president tweeted.

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Over the Thanksgiving weekend the President also called out CNN’s international division, which he claimed spreads fake news throughout the world and represents the US in a negative light.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

The “fake news” label gained prominence ahead of the 2016 election, as the establishment media invented the term in attempts to smear and discredit legitimate independent alternative news outlets such as Infowars.

The president has dubbed an ever-growing list of establishment media outlets “fake news,” accusing them of printing false information about him throughout his bid for the presidency and well into his first term as president.

“Fake news” became ingrained in pop culture after Trump’s January 11, 2017, confrontation with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, whom the president-elect refused to take a question from following the organization’s publication of a story which gave credence to allegations in the notorious Russian dossier.

Trump followed up the press conference statement with a fiery February 17 tweet in which he called the “fake news media” the “enemy of the American people,” specifically calling out The New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN.

As reported by Paul Joseph Watson, CNN is now calling for the term to be banned after it has become synonymous with the outlet thanks in large part to President Trump.

Remember when the mainstream media & the Hillary campaign invented the term "fake news" in an effort to discredit alternative & right of center media outlets? Yeah, that went well. pic.twitter.com/HJPpIQEr4j — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 27, 2017

“Of course, the real reason media elites want to clamp down on the term ‘fake news’ is because its original intention, to smear and discredit opponents of Hillary Clinton, right of center media outlets, and people who distrust the mainstream media, has completely backfired,” writes Watson.

