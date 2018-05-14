'Trump Make Israel Great' banners hung through Jerusalem

Banners reading “Trump Make Israel Great” were hung throughout Jerusalem to mark the opening of the new U.S. Embassy on Monday.

Sign of the times for Israelis – #Jerusalem is lined with these banners, in advance of the US Embassy move here…@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HmIdgSkg0m — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaOn10) May 14, 2018

I’m driving in #Jerusalem right now and this is what it looks like! There are “Trump Make #Israel Great” signs on the traffic lights, & American flags flying next to Israeli flags all around the capital of Israel! It’s an incredible sight to see! Thank you @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/dbaSSL0QkN — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 11, 2018

ahead of the embassy move, #israel has hung #trump posters that say make israel great again around #jerusalem. i'm speechless. pic.twitter.com/KLlfOAogp5 — lena badr abdelhamid (@lenaabdelhamid) May 13, 2018

The banners were hung in advance of the new embassy’s opening, which coincides with Israeli independence day.

The embassy’s opening is a fulfillment of one of Trump’s campaign promises and a break from the international community.

