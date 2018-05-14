'Trump Make Israel Great' banners hung through Jerusalem

Image Credits: Salvator Barki.

Banners reading “Trump Make Israel Great” were hung throughout Jerusalem to mark the opening of the new U.S. Embassy on Monday.

The banners were hung in advance of the new embassy’s opening, which coincides with Israeli independence day.

The embassy’s opening is a fulfillment of one of Trump’s campaign promises and a break from the international community.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

Trump Supporters Descend On Site of New US Embassy in Jerusalem

World News
Comments
Israelis kill 16 Gaza protesters ahead of US embassy opening in Jerusalem

Israelis kill 16 Gaza protesters ahead of US embassy opening in Jerusalem

World News
Comments

US Will Promise N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un It Will Not Seek Regime Change – Pompeo

World News
Comments

‘Thank You President Trump’ on Walls of Jerusalem on Eve of Embassy Move

World News
Comments

Mark Warner: Trump Aides’ Contacts With Russians Could Be ‘Coincidences,’ Not Collusion

World News
Comments

Comments