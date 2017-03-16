Trump Makes $1.5B Request for Border Wall

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Trump will ask Congress for $1.5 billion this year to begin work on the wall he promised to build at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money is part of a $30 billion supplemental spending request that’s being sent to lawmakers on Thursday, according to White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

The request could trigger a fierce partisan showdown over the controversial wall proposal, as well as Trump’s broader efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Trump is effectively making a down payment on one of his major campaign promises — the proposed border wall was a rallying cry of his presidential campaign, and he promised to make Mexico pay for it.

