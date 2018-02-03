Trump, Mattis Introduce New Nukes, Scrap Obama's Reduction Policy

Unlike former President Barack Obama, Gen. James Mattis has never been known as one who practiced “strategic patience” (aka: “Let someone else take care of the problem”) during his more than four decades serving in the Marine Corps.

To further prove that “Chaos” Mattis is certainly a man to be reckoned with, amid all the whirlwind news regarding the FISA memo release, our secretary of defense announced that in keeping with President Donald Trump’s directives, America’s military would now be upgrading and beefing-up our nuclear inventory.

Read more