Trump: May Declare 'Gutless Whack Jobs' Antifa As 'Major Organization of Terror'

President Trump announced that his administration is considering labeling far-left group Antifa as a “major terror organization” following a string of attacks by the group over the last several weeks.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The president’s announcement comes after a spate of several Antifa attacks against journalists like Andy Ngo and law enforcement, such as Antifa’s firebombing of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Tacoma, Washington earlier this month.

Antifa’s designation by the White House as a major terror group would be significant considering a sizable portion of the mainstream media and Democrat Party leadership either openly support Antifa or failed numerous times to condemn the group after they commit violence.

Just last year, DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison tweeted a picture of himself smiling while holding an Antifa handbook.

The media also routinely justifies the far-left group’s violence, claiming they’re “fighting fascism.”

The Democrat party has fallen to resorting to violence as their lies and propaganda fail to hypnotize an ever growing aware populace.