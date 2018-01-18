Trump may keep national parks, monuments open without staff if government shuts down: report

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a plan to keep national parks open in the event of a government shutdown.

With lawmakers facing a midnight Friday deadline for passing a spending measure to keep the government running, the administration is working to develop plans for keeping national parks and monuments open without rangers or staff present, according to The Washington Post.

“We fully expect the government to remain open. However, in the event of a shutdown, National Parks and other public lands will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, told the Post.

“Visitors who come to our nation’s capital will find war memorials and open-air parks open to the public,” she said.

Read more