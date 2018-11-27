Trump May Slap 10% Tariffs On iPhones, Laptops Imported From China

Image Credits: MaxPixel.

President Donald Trump suggested he could place a 10 percent tariff on iPhones and laptops imported from China, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Monday.

He also said it’s “highly unlikely” that he would delay an increase in tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on Jan. 1, just four days before a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is,” the president said to The Wall Street Journal about the possible iPhone and laptop tariffs. “I mean, I can make it 10 percent, and people could stand that very easily.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump to Up Tariffs Against China Ahead of G-20 Showdown

Trump to Up Tariffs Against China Ahead of G-20 Showdown

Economy
Comments
Apartments Getting Smaller, Renters Paying More

Apartments Getting Smaller, Renters Paying More

Economy
Comments

“Repair Hell”: Tesla Owner Waits Nine Months On Body Shop

Economy
Comments

GM killing off Chevy Volt, Cruze, Impala and Buick LaCrosse cars

Economy
Comments

A Rising Money Supply Doesn’t Necessarily Lead to Rising Prices

Economy
Comments

Comments