Trump: Maybe I'll Turn Off MSM Cameras To Prevent Showboating at Briefings

President Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to Fox News’ Chris Wallace, covering various topics from Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General to fake news and foreign affairs.

Trump said he considered several ways to prevent the media from grandstanding during White House press briefings, such as with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

“I think one of the things we’ll do is maybe turn the camera off that faces them, because then they don’t have any air time, although I’ll probably be sued for that and maybe, you know, win or lose it, who knows,” Trump said. “I mean, with this stuff you never know what’s going to happen.”

On acting AG Whitaker, Trump said he would “not get involved” in his decision-making process related to the Mueller Russia probe.

“Look he — it’s going to be up to him,” Trump said. “I think he’s very well aware politically. I think he’s astute politically. He’s a very smart person. A very respected person. He’s going to do what’s right. I really believe he’s going to do what’s right.”

Part 2:



Trump also reminded viewers that all the candidates backed by former President Obama in the midterms lost, while most of the candidates he supported won.

“I won against President Obama and Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama in a great state called Georgia for the governor,” Trump said, referring to defeated Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams’ top backers. “And it was all stacked against Brian [Kemp], and I was the one that went for Brian, and Brian won.”

Part 3:

