Trump: Media Is "Sick" For Speculating About My Health

President Trump proclaimed Tuesday that people within the mainstream media are ‘sick’ for speculating that he is in poor health after an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I went for a physical and I came back. My wife said, ‘Darling are you okay? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,’” Trump said Tuesday. “I went, I did a very routine, just a piece of it, the rest of it takes place in January, did a very routine physical. Visited the family, visited a couple of groups … I toured the hospital for a little while. I was out of there very quickly.” the President added.

“I got back home, and I get greeted with the news that, ‘we understand you had a heart attack,’” Trump said.

“These people are sick. They’re sick.” Trump urged, referring to the media, adding “the press really in this country is dangerous.”

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straightened out because it’s very, very bad — very very dangerous for our country.” Trump added.

The official explanation for Trump’s visit was to complete initial parts of his annual physicals. However, because the medicals were not supposed to happen until January, some reporters started to stir the pot.

CNN’s Brian Stelter has questions:

CNN’s Chris Cillizza followed up with a video titled ‘You can’t trust the White House on Trump’s health’:

Other CNN hacks piled on:

CNN then rolled out Barack Obama’s former physician, who immediately floated the theory that Trump has “neurological issues”:

Former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart tweeted that the president’s visit to Walter Reed was not routine:

Other Democrat hacks piled on:

The Washington Post declared that Trump’s health is under ‘scrutiny’ again:

USA Today columnist Kurt Bardella argued that its fair game to question Trump’s health, because his own supporters questioned Hillary Clinton’s health during the election (even though she had coughing fits everyday and was seen on tape collapsing).

Newsweek cited Jon Cooper, the chairman of the Democratic Coalition, who claimed that it’s all a big conspiracy for Trump to resign claiming poor health before he can be impeached.

Salon declared that “the White House lied, and the press corps just swallowed it.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that “further speculation beyond the extensive & honest info I put out is wholly irresponsible & dangerous for the country.”

The White House added that Trump “Specifically, did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

Meanwhile, more wild theories have posited that the unscheduled hospital visit was kept off the record and hushed up because Trump was actually suffering from food poisoning:

