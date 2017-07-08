Trump: Meeting with Putin ‘tremendous’

President Trump on Saturday did not clarify details regarding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day, saying only that it was “tremendous.”

Although the highly-anticipated meeting on Friday lasted more than two hours – which was nearly two hours longer than it was scheduled – details about what the two world leaders discussed have been scant. Accounts shared by Russian and U.S. officials significantly differ.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump repeatedly pressed Putin regarding possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, an issue currently under FBI and congressional investigation in the U.S.

“The two leaders agreed that this is a substantial hindrance on the ability of us to move Russian-U.S. relationships forward and agreed to exchange further work regarding commitments of noninterference in the affairs of the United States and our democratic process as well as those of other countries,” Tillerson said.

