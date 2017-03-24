Trump meets with broadband CEO, Texas gov on infrastructure

President Trump met Friday with Thomas Rutledge, the CEO of broadband provider Charter Communications, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to discuss infrastructure, according to White House staff.

Trump has said that an infrastructure package is one of his major priorities. He hasn’t mentioned broadband specifically as part of the package, but Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who chairs the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.), have said that they’re confident broadband will be a part of a package.

Democrats have said that they would also support the inclusion of broadband in an infrastructure package.

