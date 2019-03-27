Trump Meets With Google’s Pichai to Talk About "Political Fairness"

President Trump just met with Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss the company’s dealings with China as well as “political fairness,” which suggests the president brought up online censorship.

Just met with @SundarPichai, President of @Google, who is obviously doing quite well. He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

Interestingly, the meeting was not on the president’s schedule; according to a report, Pichai had initially planned to meet with General Joseph Dunford on Wednesday, who recently blasted Google’s work in China by stating it “indirectly benefits the Chinese military.”

“Typically if a company does business in China, they are automatically going to be required to have a cell of the Communist Party in that company,” he recently stated. “And that is going to lead to that intellectual property from that company finding its way to the Chinese military.”

“It is a distinction without a difference between the Chinese Communist Party, the government and the Chinese military.”

These statements by Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, must have caught the president’s attention.

It’s not yet clear if Dunford was at the meeting or if Pichai had met with him separately.

The meeting apparently didn’t revolve entirely around China; the president also indicated that he talked to Pichai about “political fairness” in the US.

….Also discussed political fairness and various things that @Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2019

Google has been routinely accused of political bias, most recently by the Washington Free Beacon which reported evidence suggesting that the search giant was steering users away from the news that the Mueller probe would not lead to any new indictments:

Using Google search on multiple browsers and on private-browsing mode, the Free Beacon found Google search had an aversion to the search term “indictment.”

Using either “Trump” or “Mueller” as the subject, the following word “indictment” was not suggested even after spelling out most of it. For example, putting “Trump indi” into Google’s search bar does not lead to “Trump indictment” but rather to “Trump India,” “Trump India Pakistan,” Trump India tariffs,” and “Trump Indiana.”

This problem did not occur with Google’s search engine competitors, Yahoo and Bing. Those search engines suggested news about the indictments when you typed in the related words.



Now that President Trump has been cleared of “collusion” with Russia, Deep State actors are now blaming President Obama for directing them in the first place.