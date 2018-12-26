Trump, Melania Make Surprise Trip To Visit Troops In Iraq

Image Credits: @NewsBreaking/Twitter.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a secret trip to Iraq to visit the U.S. troops, the White House announced Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the late-night trip on Twitter, and thanked the troops for their service to America.

“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” she said.

Interestingly, WikiLeaks shared intel early Wednesday that a plane with the characteristics of Air Force One was spotted flying over Europe.

The mainstream media had a field day with the prospect that Trump was the first president since 2002 to snub the troops, amid talk that the president had holed himself up in the White House while the government shutdown rolled on.


