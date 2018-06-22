Trump: Melania Wore ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket to Mock Fake News Media

First Lady Melania Trump’s jacket worn as she traveled to immigrant detention centers was meant to mock the mainstream media, President Trump said on Thursday.

Responding to criticism over his wife’s wardrobe choice on Twitter, President Trump pointed out Melania was sending a message that she’s aware of the fake news and tired of it.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

True to form the media went into hysterics Thursday after Melania wore the jacket, emblazoned with the message, “I really don’t care, do U?” as she boarded Air Force One to visit illegal immigrant detention facilities in Brownsville, Texas.

A spokesperson for the First Lady told the media it’s just a jacket.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.