Trump, Mexican President Sign Joint Declaration on USMCA Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump and Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador have signed a joint declaration regarding the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which Trump calls the “largest trade deal ever made.”

“This agreement signifies the integration of all three countries,” Lopez Obrador said during the joint press conference from the White House Rose Garden.

“You have never sought to impose anything on us that would violate our sovereignty,” he added, speaking of the US. “You have not tried to treat us as a colony.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was noticeably absent from the Wednesday summit at the White House, which was held as a celebration of the USMCA, which went into effect on July 1.

Trudeau previously noted that Canada was “concerned about the proposed issue of tariffs on aluminum and steel that the Americans have floated recently,” according to Politico.

“We’re also concerned about the health situation and the coronavirus reality that is still hitting all three of our countries.”

Trump noted that there will be a “separate day with Canada with them coming down at an appropriate time.” However, no date has been established as of now.



