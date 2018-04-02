Trump: Mexico must stop immigrant 'caravans'

President Trump early Monday pressed Mexico to stop immigrant “caravans” trying to reach the United States.

“Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter their country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws…..”

Trump on Sunday referenced “caravans” of people entering the United States in a tweet on Sunday following a segment on “Fox & Friends” that discussed an “army of immigrants” marching from Honduras.

