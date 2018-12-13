Trump: Mexico Paying for Wall "Has Never Changed"

Image Credits: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor / Getty.

President Donald Trump claimed Mexico will still pay for his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border due to the newly signed trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Trump referenced the newly negotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) which he recently signed with the leaders of both countries at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The president has also ramped up discussions with newly inaugurated Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaking with him Wednesday evening.

“President Trump and Mexican President López Obrador spoke yesterday about the positive relations between our two countries. They discussed the need to address illegal migration from Central America to the United States by addressing the drivers of migration, such as insecurity and economic stagnation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday morning.

