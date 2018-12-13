Trump: Mexico Paying for Wall "Has Never Changed"

President Donald Trump claimed Mexico will still pay for his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border due to the newly signed trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Trump referenced the newly negotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) which he recently signed with the leaders of both countries at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The president has also ramped up discussions with newly inaugurated Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, speaking with him Wednesday evening.

“President Trump and Mexican President López Obrador spoke yesterday about the positive relations between our two countries. They discussed the need to address illegal migration from Central America to the United States by addressing the drivers of migration, such as insecurity and economic stagnation,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday morning.

