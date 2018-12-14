Trump: Mick Mulvaney Will Serve as Acting Chief of Staff

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump named Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as acting White House Chief of Staff to replace outgoing General John Kelly on his Twitter account Friday evening.

“I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration,” Trump wrote.

He thanked Kelly for serving as Chief of Staff and welcomed Mulvaney as incoming Acting Chief of Staff. Kelly will serve until the end of the year. The president went on, “I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!”

