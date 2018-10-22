Trump: Migrant Caravan Is ‘A Disgrace to the Democrat Party’

President Trump responded Sunday to the news of thousands of migrants marching through Central America with the intent of crossing the border into the US, putting the blame squarely on Democrats.

Trump tweeted that he plans to stop the latest migrant caravan, stating that those who have not applied for asylum in Mexico will be turned back.

Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther Border. People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

Trump followed up with another tweet declaring that the current immigration laws need changing and that the scenes unfolding are down to Democrats:

The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

According to reports from the Associated Press, the mile-long caravan of migrants is conservatively in the region of 5,000, but could be anywhere between 7-10 thousand.

They are marching toward the Mexican town of Tapachula.

Describing the caravan, Trump told reporters Sunday that “in many cases, these are hardened criminals.”

President Trump: "You have some very, very bad people in the caravan. You have some very tough criminal elements within the caravan. But I will seal off the border before they come into this country, and I'll bring out our military." https://t.co/SJoYwvF4mt pic.twitter.com/9TRUjfpmyr — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2018

Some have speculated that authorities are standing down:

WATCH: Mexican police given stand-down order. Caravan allowed to pass through. pic.twitter.com/ftdcdagnxE — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2018

And even that the migrants are being paid to join up: