Trump: Military Will Build Border Wall If Necessary

Image Credits: White House.

President Trump threatened Tuesday to have the military “build the remaining sections” of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, appearing to revive a call to use Pentagon money to finish the project as he braces for a tense meeting with congressional Democratic leaders opposed to the president’s funding request.

“People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!” Trump vowed, capping a series of tweets meant to set the stage for the White House summit.

For their part, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer put out a joint statement Monday arguing Trump and his party will own the shutdown if they can’t strike a deal.

Read more


Related Articles

The Deep State Wants Your Guns

The Deep State Wants Your Guns

Government
Comments
Dem Congressman: "We’re for Zero Dollars in Border Wall Funding"

Dem Congressman: “We’re for Zero Dollars in Border Wall Funding”

Government
Comments

DHS: Americans Unprepared For Terror Strikes on Power Grid

Government
comments

Blue Cities Announce Plans To Confiscate Guns In Red Rural Areas

Government
comments

Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Defines Socialism

Government
comments

Comments