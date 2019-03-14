Trump Mocks Beto's Hand Gestures: 'Is He Crazy, or Is That the Way He Acts?’

President Trump on Thursday responded to Beto O’Rourke throwing his hat in the ring by mocking the way the failed Texas Senate candidate moves his hands.

During a meeting with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office, the president questioned if the hand gestures made by O’Rourke were authentic or a symptom of some underlying mental illness.

“He has a lot of hand movement. Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?” Trump answered when asked his thoughts on the Texas Democrat’s presidential announcement. “I’ve never seen hand movement, I watched him a little while this morning, doing, I assume some kind of a news conference. I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it. I’m sure you’ll agree.”

WATCH: President Trump reacts to Beto O’Rourke’s entrance to the 2020 presidential race: “Whoever it is, I’ll take them all.” pic.twitter.com/JDSiwhJoql — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2019

Another reporter asked the president who he thought the bigger Democrat threat was between O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Whoever it is, I’ll take them all,” Trump responded.

O’Rourke, who lost a Texas Senate race in 2018 to incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz, broke news of his 2020 presidential aspirations on social media early Thursday morning.

I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us. Say you're in: https://t.co/EKLdkVET2u pic.twitter.com/lainXyvG2n — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 14, 2019

O’Rourke also spoke to supporters in Iowa after his presidential announcement.

Beto O'Rourke speaks in Iowa after announcing his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/L4CeiBbjtU — POLITICO (@politico) March 14, 2019

Throughout the 2016 presidential election campaign, then-candidate Trump displayed his flair for inventing descriptive terms and nicknames for his opponents — deemed “linguistic kill shots” by hypnotist and Dilbert creator Scott Adams — which worked to harm their public perception.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735