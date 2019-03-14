Trump Mocks Beto's Hand Gestures: 'Is He Crazy, or Is That the Way He Acts?’

President Trump on Thursday responded to Beto O’Rourke throwing his hat in the ring by mocking the way the failed Texas Senate candidate moves his hands.

During a meeting with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office, the president questioned if the hand gestures made by O’Rourke were authentic or a symptom of some underlying mental illness.

“He has a lot of hand movement. Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?” Trump answered when asked his thoughts on the Texas Democrat’s presidential announcement. “I’ve never seen hand movement, I watched him a little while this morning, doing, I assume some kind of a news conference. I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it. I’m sure you’ll agree.”

Another reporter asked the president who he thought the bigger Democrat threat was between O’Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Whoever it is, I’ll take them all,” Trump responded.

O’Rourke, who lost a Texas Senate race in 2018 to incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz, broke news of his 2020 presidential aspirations on social media early Thursday morning.

O’Rourke also spoke to supporters in Iowa after his presidential announcement.

Throughout the 2016 presidential election campaign, then-candidate Trump displayed his flair for inventing descriptive terms and nicknames for his opponents — deemed “linguistic kill shots” by hypnotist and Dilbert creator Scott Adams — which worked to harm their public perception.

