Trump Mocks 'Crooked' Hillary for Bowing Out Of 2020 Race

President Trump issued a mocking farewell to Hillary Clinton after announcing she decided against running in the 2020 presidential race.

“‘(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

After months of speculation and rumors of a third run for president in 2020, Clinton finally confirmed she wouldn’t enter the race on Monday.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told New York media.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

