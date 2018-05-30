Trump Mocks FBI, Asks If There Are Any ‘Infiltrators’ At His Rally

President Donald Trump alluded to the allegations the FBI placed an informant in his 2016 presidential campaign at a rally in Tennessee Tuesday.

“How do you like the fact they had people infiltrating our campaign? Can you imagine?” Trump said to the roaring crowd. “Can you imagine? People infiltrating our campaign. Is there anybody in this big, beautiful arena right now that’s infiltrating our campaign? Will you please raise your hand. That would take courage, huh?”

Trump has branded the political scandal “Spygate” and is basing his allegation on recent revelations from multiple media outlets that an FBI informant made contact with several members of the Trump presidential campaign. The source came to light after Republican lawmakers requested FBI documents detailing the interactions with members of the campaign and its role in developing a counterintelligence investigation against Trump’s associates.

